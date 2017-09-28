Colony Park Juniors denied by late equaliser

Colony kicked off playing against the wind and immediately took the game to Hermes with a cross from Lind but unfortunately overhit and out for a goal kick.

With three minutes gone, a through ball from Douglas found Jack Strachan in space but it was well defended by the Hermes defence.

The home side were starting to come more into the game and forced a corner on the right but the cross was defended well and cleared by Graham.

The game was swinging from end to end with both teams creating chances. After 32 minutes a cross from Young was met by McKay whose header was touched onto the bar by Sweeney.

Hermes then broke away down the right and a piercing run by Garret into the visitors half resulted in Hermes taking the lead after a blistering shot from the Hermmes right winger to put the home side 1-0 up.

Hermes started the second half the sharper team but after seven minutes a through ball from Bonarius was met by Young who made no mistake in bringing the score level.

Colony were now in the ascendancy and creating problems to the home defence.

A shot on the volley by McKay was deflected away for a corner.

Colony were pressing hard and a free kick on the edge of the box , taken by Bonarius was well saved by Sweeney who denied Colony on several occasions.

The Hermes goalkeeper brought off a brilliant point blank save from Strachan to deny Colony the lead.

However, Colony’s pressure eventually paid off when a cross from Strachan was met by McKay whose shot beat Sweeney in the corner.

Colony were now heading for what looked to be three well earned points but a mistake in defence allowed substitute Smith in to bring the scores level.

Colony pressed for the winner but with no further scoring, the match ended 2-2.

Next up for the Juniors is a GA Engineering Cup match away to Buchanhaven Hearts this Saturday.

Colony will return to league action the following Saturday when they host Montrose Roselea.