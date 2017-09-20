Colony Park Under 15s sponsor revealed

Pictured is Colony Park Under 15s manager, Scott Steele, receiving a new strip from Greig Baxter, director of DM Hall who will sponsor the team this season.

With John Bell Pipeline ending their club sponsorship and the current economic downturn, Colony Park have had to seek individual sponsorship deals for the 11 competitive boys teams, the two girls teams and the pre-competitive squads.

