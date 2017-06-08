Banks O’ Dee get revenge

Locos Under 19s played Banks O Dee in the second consecutive cup final in the last match of the season in the Sunnybank Shield at Heatheryfold.

Both teams pretty much cancelled themselves out for large parts and it was 0-0 after a dull first half.

There was one superb save from the locos Stopper Keller Emslie who managed a hand to a shot net bound in the top right hand corner .

Both teams came out for the second and Locos played a passing game which started to put pressure on the Dee defence.

With the tie looking to head for a goalless draw a bizarre refereeing decision gave Banks a free kick that led to a penalty.

Mitchell McPherson chose the same side as he had in the previous final and tucked the ball into the corner of the net.

Dee doubled their lead with an excellent goal and the only moment of real class in the whole match .

A good move down the Dee right wing resulted in a pinpoint cross to Scottish International Schoolboy Lachie McLeod who dispatched an excellent volley after close control to secure a 2-0 victory.