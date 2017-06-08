Colony lose cup final

Colony Park Juniors lost in the final of the Dominos Pizza North Regional Cup to Aberdeen based East End.

Colony worked hard to bring the cup back to Inverurie but having to play with 10 men for almost an hour proved a step too far after James Cairns was shown a red card six minutes before half time.

Both sides made a cautious start to the match.

McKay had a shot wide of the East end goal in the 4th minute. East End had the first corner of the match after 13 minutes which the Colony Park defence cleared.

The match continued to one of few chances with a East End header wide of the goal the only other chance in the opening half hour.

The match probably turned on 39 minutes when Cairns was shown a red card for a tackle.

Just after this east End End had a header over the bar. Colony then had a chance just before the interval when Steven Morrison headed over from a Colony corner.

The match remained goalless at half time.

The first effort on goal in the second half came from an East End shot which Gray saved comfortably.

Liam Morrison then had a shot from a free kick just over the bar. East End took the lead in 55 minutes when a superbly struck shot by Calvin KENNEDY gave Gray no chance.

A few minutes later Gray was again called into action again saving well.

On 61 minutes Strachan turned well and shot fiercely but his shot on target was well blocked by the East End defence.

The Aberdeen side then had a number of chances with Gray making a couple of fine saves.

The Colony players continued to work hard for an equaliser and they were attacking the East End goal when the ball was cleared upfield to William PAULINE who picked up the ball around 20 yards from goal.

He turned and shot in one movement to give East End another excellent goal after 86 minutes.

The match ended with East End taking the cup with a 2-0 win.

Colony Park Juniors worked hard throughout the final but playing with 10 men for a large percentage of the match they were unable to to prevent a good East End team from scoring.

The cup final was Colony Park’s last match of what’s has been a ten months long campaign.

After the match Trevor Hart, President of Colony Park Juniors thanked Manager Richard Davidson, his Assistant Lenny McDonald and all the players for their tremendous commitment to Colony Park not only in the final throughout the whole season.

Colony Park: Gray Cairns S Morrison Douglas (Dorrat 78) McGuinness Graham Reid Wilson Strachan McKay L Morrison (Clark 85).