Colony Park 15s beat Albion to lift cup

Last month saw Park 15’s participate in their first Cup Final against Banks o Dee Albion at Heatheryfold Park and it didn’t disappoint

Park were up for this Belmont Trophy from the opening whistle with their fluent passing game on display for all to see and when not in possession of the ball they were pressing and harrying Albion at every opportunity.

The opening period of the game was to ebb and flow with Colony playing the better of the two but with neither team really creating too many chances.

That was until just after the half hour mark when Albion took the lead following a great strike which left the Colony Keeper with no chance.

Park however didn’t let get them down and continued to play with great freedom with some scintillating passing moves and thought they had equalised following some great work by Scott Webster who’s shot was turned in by Sam Mcalley only to find the linesman flagging for offside.

Park kept pressing and were duly rewarded not long after when Jay Halliday rifled home a glorious long range effort into the Albion net much to the delight of the travelling support and it was no more than they deserved.

Having been the better team in the 1st half Park took a bit of time to going in the second half allowing Albion to take control for periods at a time but were very unfortunate not to go 2-1 ahead after William Hutchison rounded the Albion keeper only to see his effort come back off the post and cleared to safety.

Albion too had their chances but they were to find Park Keeper Euan Stewart in top form carrying out a number excellent saves.

This was a good close encounter and a great advertisement for Youth Football and with just under 10 mins to go and the tie heading for extra time, Park were awarded a free just outside the Albion box, with the Albion keeper adjudged to have kicked from outside his box.

Up stepped Fraser Davidson and with the Albion wall deciding to jump he was to rifle home a low thunderbolt into the back of the Albion net to spark some wild celebrations.

In the remaining minutes Albion tried to chase an equaliser to force extra time but were to be outdone when William Hutchison fired home Colony’s 3rd into the top corner to spark some even wilder celebrations.

This was a tremendous display from both Albion and Colony where the ball spent the majority of the game on the deck with some tremendous passing on display but special credit to Colony and it was great to see a Community Club competing against the elite teams in the region throughout the season.

Colony Team: Stewart, Lovett, Chapman, Davidson, Webster, Murdoch, Halliday, Mcalley, Khilloh, Anderson, Pratt, Hutchison, Smith, Tosh.