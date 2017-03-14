Colony Park beaten by dyce

Colony Park lost 3-1 to the Superleague leaders Dyce Juniors in a game where they once again deserved some reward for their efforts.

There was a bright start to the match with play going from end-to-end.

The heavy pitch was playing its part, but both teams were pushing forward, looking for a breakthrough.

Reid, Strachan and Dorret combined well down the left hand side, and a cross from the left just eluded Bonarius. Colony forced several corners, but none of them came to anything.

Play was still end to end, and Stuart Gray was forced into a great save.

Dyce scored when the ball was played up the right hand side, and from a cross, a close-in header beat Gray.

A late tackle by Jamie McAllister on Ross Durno resulted in a melee involving several players. As a result, three players, including Ally Graham saw yellow cards.

Colony were still very much in the game, and Jack Strachan, one on one with the keeper, lobbed the ball over him, but unfortunately it hit the outside of the post and the chance was gone.

All the Colony pressure was undone, when the ball was lost in midfield, and Dyce sub. Steven Bartlett raced through and beat Gray with a superb strike.

Colony were having no luck and in the 88th minute, a clearance in the box struck a Dyce player on the hand, and went straight to a team mate who put the ball in the net from close range.

An attempted clearance by Dyce went high in the air just outside the box, and when it fell, Kevin Bonaruis volleyed it into the corner of the net moments before the final whistle.