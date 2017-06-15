Colony Park hold annual award ceremony

Colony Park held their annual award ceremony as they closed their season on Sunday.

As part of the ceremony was a march from the club’s home to Inverurie Town Hall, accompanied by the Kintore Pipe Band.

Guest Speaker, and presenting the awards, was ex Don and current Inverurie Locos boss Neil Cooper.

Before the presentation Neil had a Question and Answer session with Colony Chairman Shaun Campbell which included some off the cuff questions from a packed Town Hall audience.

Garioch Community Coach Stephen Boddie was also on hand to assist with the prize giving.

Only three special awards were made this season because the club did not field an under-19 team, a situation due to change in season 2017/18.

The first award, the Dod Reid Trophy awarded to an under-10s player in the pre-competitive section went to Lyle Western.

In the Under-13 category the Keith McGregor Memorial Trophy was won by Matthew Begg.

The Pat McLaughlin Memorial Trophy went to Under-16 player Keir Jamieson.

And club held a “design a mascot” competition and this was won by Kian Sime who came up with Colley, an anthropomorphised football wearing a hat adorning his name, and will now become the club’s mascot .

Another surprise guest at the awards was former Colony and Aberdeen player Barry Robson who was on hand to present the Under-15 side with the Belmont Trophy and their medals.

There were also awards handed out to the most improved player from several age groups.