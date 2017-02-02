Colony Park out of Cup after 5-1 loss to Hall Russell

Colony Park were eliminated from the PMAC Group McLeman Cup in the first round by Hall Russell United.

Colony started well, forcing a corner after a couple of minutes which the home defence cleared.

Hall took the lead after six minutes when Colony lost the ball in midfield, it was played into the box and the striker scored from close range.

Following the goal the two Morrisons combined well with a Steve Morrison shot just past the post.

Colony Park continued to push hard for an equaliser.

Liam Morrison then had a shot wide of the post on 20 minutes.

A minute later Durno made a great run from his own half. His pass found Strachan whose shot was deflected for Colony Park’s fourth corner in the opening quarter of the match.

Colony Park continued to dominate the match with furtheir shots from Durno, one saved and the other wide of the post.

Towards the end of first half the home team came more into the game and Marwick brought off a couple of good saves.

However there was nothing he could do about Hall Russell’s second goal on 40 minutes when he was beaten by an excellent shot into the corner of the net making it 2-0 which remained the score at half time.

Colony Park started the second half well when a cross from the right found Jordan Clark at the back post and he deflected the ball into the net off the Hall Russell keeper.

Park continued to press without breaking through the home defence.

There was then a ten-minute spell where Colony Park lost the match with Hall Russell scoring on 60, 63 and 70 minutes to give them a 5-1 lead.

Hall Russell continued to dominate the match through to the end of the match with Liam Morrison heading the ball off the line to prevent a sixth.