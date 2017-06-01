Colony Park set for final

This Saturday Colony Park Juniors meet Aberdeen East End in the Dominos Pizza North Regional Cup Final at Ian Mair Park, Dyce.

This is the Inverurie side’s first appearance in the final of premier cup tournament of the North Region of the Scottish Junior Football Association.

They will be aiming to add another trophy to the three they have won since their formation in 2011.

Recently appointed team manager Richard Davidson said: “I’m hugely honoured to be leading Colony Park Juniors to the Regional cup final within my first six months of management.

“My players deserve enormous credit for getting to this stage.

“I fully expect East End to come and have a real go at us from the off. They are a young, enthusiastic side but I’m hoping my squad’s experience and style of play can control the game .

“We have surpassed a lot of expectations over the last couple years but this only creates a platform from which to build.

“Winning the league last season gave us the hunger to want more success.”