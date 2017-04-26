Eddie steps down after 40 years service

Inverurie Locos chairman Eddie Innes has stepped down from his role as chairman of the Highland League club after 40 years at Harlaw Park.

Innes, who served in every other major role at the club, received a guard of honour at Locos final game of the season at home to Nairn County.

He was applauded onto the pitch by players and staff from both clubs as a mark of respect for his dedicated service.

Innes also fulfilled the role of Highland League president from 2009 until 2012 and in 2014 the newly built stand at Harlaw Park was named after him.

He was also presented with the Services to Sport Award at Aberdeenshire Sports Council’s annual awards ceremony which took place last month.

The culmination of his second four year term as Locos chairman also coincided with the club’s ‘Community Day’.

Aberdeen FC legends Theo Snelders and Jim Leighton were in attendance for the day which featured live music, face painting, Player Sponsors’ presentations and the Chuff Chuff Awards - also known as the Chuff Chuff Oscars.

Jordan Leyden was named Supporters Player of the Year on the day.