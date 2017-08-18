Father and son win Bowls Scotland Super Series

In its third year now, the Scottish Super Series competition, an open competition for male and female bowlers of any age or ability, attracted bowlers from all across Scotland to enter.

With the pairs competition taking place over the weekend of August 12 and 13, a total of 48 pairs teams from areas all across Scotland made their way to the National Centre for Bowling in Ayr, just two weeks after the National Championships.

In the gent’s pair’s competition, the final saw father and son duo, Colin and Jason Banks from Inverurie, go head to head against local Ayrshire bowlers John Candlish and Sam Watson.

Being down 13-10 after 12 ends, fortunes turned around with the duo scoring ten shots in the next four ends which gave them a seven shot lead.

Candlish and Watson scored a total of two shots in the last two ends but this wasn’t enough for them to pull it back and Colin and Jason were announced as the 2017 Gents Pairs Super Series champions.

Speaking about their first Super Series win after the competition Colin Banks shared his delight.

“We are very pleased, this is our first Bowls Scotland gold medal which is very satisfying,” he said.

“There is an additional pleasure of winning with my son whom I’m very proud of.”

Bowls Scotland National Academy player Jason added: “It was a tough game today, at the start we were struggling but we managed on both occasions to come back and hang on at the end to win.”

Now, Jason is preparing to head off to play in the British Isles Bowls Council Junior competition and the European Championships both taking place in September.