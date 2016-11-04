Jimmy Bright & Alex McLeish attend ‘Lunch and a Laugh 2016’ event

Colony Park Juniors held their very successful Lunch and a Laugh 2016 at Inverurie Town Hall last month.

Guests were former Aberdeen and Scotland legend Alex Mcleish and Manchester comedian Jimmy Bright who is now based in Benidorm where he has his Comedy Club.

The MC for the event was the excellent Steve Innes who described it as an opportunity for “food, fun and fundraising”.

After the guests were introduced the Juniors manager Andy Roddie brought in the McBookie,com Trophy which the club won last season as champions of the First Division East.

Later, in a memorable question and answer session, Alex Mcleish reminded the audience that he had signed Andy when he was Motherwell manager.

Jimmy Bright followed with an act which hadthe audience in stitches.

The food was provided by Harry Fraser Catering and the fundraising came via an auction and raffle.

At its conclusion the club thanked everyone who had worked hard to make the afternoon event a great sell-out success and to everyone who supported it by attending on the day.