Jolly Rodger sinks Locos

Locos and Formartine took to the field with half a league table between them, leaving the visitors as the firm favourites to leave with three points.

Souter and Crisp started for Locos, replacing Adams and McLean from the side which took an admirable point from Buckie seven days earlier.

Five hundred punters were inside Harlaw Park as the game started in warm October sunshine.

Formartine sent an early free kick wide before a wholehearted Souter challenge earned the player a yellow card.

Andy Hunter had to temporarily leave the field with blood pouring from the facial injury.

The same player then had a header saved before the famous old ground witnessed a simply sublime goal.

Coco Charlesworth was starting consecutive matches for the Locos in the number eleven jersey for the first time in a year, and the speed merchant cut in from the right leaving everyone in his wake, before sliding a tidy finish past Reid.

Masson shot high before Mathieson made a fine stop from Wood.

Charlesworth and Selfridge went close as the half drew to a close.

A United header flicked the bar on the way over as the half time whistle blew.

Formartine had enjoyed a lot of the ball and had been stroking it about with confidence but their equaliser ironically came from a huge goal kick from Reid.

The Locos rearguard collectively failed to deal with it, allowing the ball to bounce, and Barbour to subsequently pounce and equalise.

Locos replied with a Selfie drive – blocked by Reid – with the rebound driven over the bar by Laing.

A neatly placed Graeme Rodger header gave Mathieson no chance on 59 minutes to put the away side in front.

Anderson, Jeffrey and Hunter all had chances to level before Smith was yellowed after being left by Charlesworth wide on the right.

An elbow to the face left Connor Rennie in considerable discomfort, seeing debutante Kyle Willox take to the field for the last six minutes. He was quickly called into action clearing a dangerous cross.

Locos couldn’t find a way back into this match, despite five minutes plus of stoppage time and the local bragging rights were heading to Pitmedden.

Locos drop to 13th place in the table after this latest round of fixtures but can take heart from a good first half showing ahead of travelling to Merkinch on Saturday to play Clachnacuddin.