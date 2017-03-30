Juniors beat Newburgh to reach quarter finals

Colony Park Juniors progressed to the Quarter Final of the Dominos Pizza North Region Cup with a good win over Newburgh Thistle.

During the early phase of the game the teams were evenly matched with opportunities at both ends.

On 18 minutes Newburgh had a header just over the bar.

Strachan was on target after 25 minutes but the Newburgh keeper saved comfortably.

On the half hour mark Newburgh probably should have scored when they had a shot about a yard from goal with only the keeper to beat.

However Grant brought off a fantastic save with his left leg to turn the ball for a corner.

On 33 minutes Thistle had a deflected shot saved by Grant while the keeper saved a header on target just before the interval leaving the match goalless at half time.

Three minutes into the second half Newburgh Thistle had a goal disallowed when their striker was offside.

On 52 minutes Colony Park forced a corner on the right.

Liam Morrison took the kick and his inswinging cross was met by Lewis WILSON who headed well into the Newburgh net giving Colony the lead.

Thistle came back with a corner and a dangerous cross which Grant punched away superbly. A turn and shot from Strachan was just over the bar on 65 minutes.

A few minutes later, following a strong run by Liam Morrison, the ball came to Bonarius and his lob from 25 yards was just over the bar.

At the other end a shot on target from Thistle was saved by Grant. Colony then replaced Reid and Bonarius with Clark and Durno. Colony were now on top and with the match in the second minute of time added, Strachan made a great break which found him one on one with the Thistle keeper, who brought off a great save to deny the Colony skipper.

The match ended shortly after that with a 1-0 win to Colony Park who are away to Montrose Roselea in the next round of the Dominos Pizza North Region Cup.

This Saturday 1 April Colony Park Juniors are at home to Maud in the McBookie.com North Region Superleague.