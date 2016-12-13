Juniors bounce back with win over Thistle

Colony Park returned to winning ways with a hard fought win over Newburgh Thistle in the McBookie.com Superleague.

Following the win Colony remain in third position in the league.

Colony started well and McKay went close with a shot after five minutes.

At the other end Farquhar saved a shot on target from a Thistle forward.

With 11 minutes of the match gone Colony Park took the lead and it was welcome back to Calvin RODDIE, after his three match suspension, who brilliantly turned the Thistle defence and placed a left foot strike into the corner of the net.

Newburgh came back well and Farquhar produced a great save when the Thistle striker was through on goal with Bonarius clearing the rebound.

In 25 minutes a Morrison cross was met by Roddie whose header was saved by the Newburgh keeper.

Colony Park then added to their lead in 28 minutes when the ball dropped to Kevin BONARIUS who struck a shot with great power from 25 yards into the net making it 2-0 for the Inverurie side.

After the half hour mark Roddie found himself in a good position but his shot was just over the bar.

Just before the interval Cairns headed over the bar with the score remaining 2-0 to Colony Park at half time.

There was little goalmouth action in the opening minutes until in 54 minutes Farquhar saved well from a goal attempt following a corner for the home team.

On 57 minutes a Newburgh shot hit the bar and from the rebound Farquhar saved well.

A couple of minutes later the home team again hit the bar.

Farquhar then brought off the save of the match diving full length to hold the ball from close range.

Newburgh then went close again but the shot hit the post and rebounded to safety for the away team.

At the final whistle the score remained 2-0 for the visitors ensuring that Colony Park took the three points.

Next Saturday, 17 December, Colony Park Juniors are at home to Deveronside in the McBookie.com Superleague.