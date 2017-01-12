Search

Juniors receive sponsorship funding from Capture

Colony Park Juniors received sponsorship funding from Capture which provided new tracksuits for the squad.

Richard Davidson, Colony Park Manager, accepted the track suits from Colin Yule of Capture.

A spokesperson for the club said: “The club are very appreciative of the financial support from Colin and his company.”

