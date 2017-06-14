Kintore score goalposts in gift for grassroots clubs

The Scottish Football Partnership Trust (SFPT) and the Crerar Hotels Trust (CHT) have teamed up to support the provision of new goalposts for seven grassroots community clubs in the north of Scotland, including at Kintore.

Kintore United, a Scottish FA Quality Mark accredited club, were fortunate enough to the one of the clubs selected.

This type of initiative is said to be key to the development of football in Scotland as it supports the youngest age groups who are just starting out their journey in the game.

Kintore Utd is a community club which consists of almost 200 boys and girls aged between five and 17 years old.

The club aims to “allow players to enjoy the game in a positive, safe and friendly environment within the Scottish FA’s Quality Mark accredited structure”.

Graeme Mackie, club chairman, said: “We pride ourselves in keeping annual subscriptions low, we do work hard in fundraising to bring the community together and raise finances to keep the club going.

“The amazing opportunity from the SFPT and CHT to donate the goalposts was extremely generous and has allowed us to divert funds for other much needed kit to the players.”

Paddy Crerar, chairman of the CHT, added: “We are delighted to have made this made this award to the SFP Trust and look forward to hearing how this funding impacts their works.

“Crerar Hotels is committed to giving back to the local community to help it grow and thrive and provide opportunities that may otherwise seem out of reach.

“For every stay our customers have with us they are supporting others who really need it.

“It is great for our folk in the hotels to see their hard work and efforts helping people in their own communities as well as those from throughout the whole of Scotland.”