Locos beat Vale to progress to semi-final

Locos eased into the last four of the Aberdeenshire Shield against an out of sorts Deveronvale side in a one-sided affair at Princess Royal Park.

Inverurie understandably started with the same XI from the win at Kynoch Park, with the Locos support delighted to see Andy Hunter up top again.

This quarter-final kicked off three minutes late and Locos were on the attack from the off with Leyden and Charlesworth tormenting the Vale rearguard.

Hunter was again leading the line with aplomb as Inverurie continually laid siege to the Vale goal.

Leyden and Souter had shots go wide before Ballard was yellowed.

A Hunter free-kick went just wide before the same player had further chances as had Leyden.

The hosts had their first attempt upon goal after 20 minutes as Davidson drove over.

Blanchard almost gifted Inverurie the lead with a Claudio Bravo moment but redeemed himself by scampering back to block Hunter’s effort.

Leyden was again close to the elusive opener the Locos deserved.

Noble had a shot cleared off the line before normal service resumed and Locos created and missed more chances.

Somehow the match remained goal-less at half time although it was obvious that one Locos goal would lead to several more.

Oddly the first half concluded 20 seconds shy of the forty five minute mark, with the punters expecting just over forty six minutes given the two cautions.

Leyden bagged his fourth goal of the week in 53 minutes with Charlesworth adding another two minutes later.

The same player netted again on 64 minutes with Hunter scoring the side’s fourth goal in 14 minutes to complete the scoring.

More chances came and went with sub Selfridge denied by the base of the upright.

Vale hit the face of the bar in a rare foray over the halfway line, with sub Rae picking up a late yellow.

Returning skipper McLean hit a rasping free kick inches wide.