Locos derailed by rampant Broch at Harlaw Park

Loco’s recent run of winning form was brought to a crashing halt by a Broch side who will now have fourth spot firmly in their sights.

Inverurie were quick out of the blocks with captain McLean seeing an early shot saved by keeper Tait.

The opener came on 12 minutes for the Broch when a Harris cross was headed in by Henry, with the Formartine loanee’s effort going into the ground before bouncing high into the net.

Locos went level on 21 minutes with a stunning goal from Charlesworth.

The striker chased a Donaldson flick on before cutting in from the right and sweeping past several defenders before coolly slotting past Tait.

However, Charlesworth’s joy was short lived as he had to leave the field with what looked like a recurrence of his groin injury and on came McCabe.

There was a double whammy as the visitors struck again, a Cowie free kick leading to a massive scramble with Henry pouncing on the loose ball to grab his second of the game.

The contest was effectively over ten minutes after the break, the Loco’s defence again failing to clear and Beagrie scored after intercepting a slack pass.

The nightmare continued for the home side and Rennie fouled Beagrie inside the area two minutes later and Harris made an immaculate job from the spot sending keeper Booth the wrong way.

Hunter had the chance to score a consolation but was unlucky to see his thunderous free kick hit the underside of the crossbar before bouncing clear to McLean who shot over.

The Broch kept at it though and netted a fifth with a Cowie free kick to complete the scoring eleven minutes from time.