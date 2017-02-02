Locos punished by own goal against Buckie

Locos travelled to north to take on Buckie Thistle at the weekend and an own goal proved costly as they failed to take home any points from the game.

Buckie opened the scoring just after the half-hour mark when Shaun Carrol saw Locos’ keeper Scott Mathieson a couple of yards off his goal line and took a dipping shot from distance into the back of the net.

Buckie doubled their lead four minutes into the second half when Daniel Crisp sent the ball into his own net when trying to block a pass.

Locos managed to pull one back in the 74th when Jordan Leyden – who was played in by Neil McLean after Buckie gave away possession – struck the ball into the back of the net.

But unfortunately it was not to be Locos’ day as they conceded a third goal in the dying minutes – midfielder Sam Urquhart scoring from inside the penalty box.