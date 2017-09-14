Locos show no signs of running out of steam

Inverurie Locos recorded their fifth consecutive Highland League win as they defeated Lossiemouth 4-2 at Grant Park.

Locos went in to the game on the back of wins over Brora, Huntly, Strathspey and Fort William in previous weeks.

The home side took the lead early on through a Ryan Booth own goal but Locos equalised minutes later through Matthew McDonald.

Joe McCabe put the visitors ahead on 45 minutes but Scott Duncan equalised for Lossie mid way through the second half to make it 2-2.

Andy Hunter was on hand to put Locos back in front on the 75th minute and sealed the result with his second on 86 minutes to give Locos the win.

Locos now sit fifth in the league table and will next play Fraserburgh away on Wednesday, September 13 (after the Herald has gone to print) before welcoming Forres Mechanic to Harlaw Park on Saturday.