Locos Supporters Lunch & Laugh at Harlaw Park

Inverurie Locos Supporters held another fundraising lunch and a laugh at Harlaw Park last Sunday with legendary after dinner speaker George McNeil providing the laughs at the popular event.

Compere for the day Ian Thain welcomed new manager Neil Cooper who gave his thoughts on his first few weeks in the job and then answered several questions from the fans about the current season and about future plans.

A delighted Fans Chairman Martin Strachan thanked the many committee members and fans who supported the event and complimented George McNeill on his entertaining anecdotes.

Speaking after the event, Martin said: “ It was a great even with Ian Thain managing proceedings excellently, an opportunity for us to engage with the new manager, and George McNeill showing why he is one of the elite of entertaining speakers in the UK.

“The funds raised will help supporters follow the team around the country and where we can , support the board in their pursuit of recruiting new talent and developing the youth players.”