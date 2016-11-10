Locos to the four

Inverurie won again at the weekend against a determined and well drilled Fort William side who will take points against a leading side before this campaign is over.

Four wins on the spin for the homesters for the first time since January, and three clean sheets on the bounce for the first time since March 2014.

There was a minutes applause pre-match to mark the passing of Locos Legend Jocky Ogsto

It was perishing cold at Harlaw Park for this one, and ahead of kick off a minute’s applause was held for Jocky Ogston who passed away last week.

Jocky was part of three championship winning sides and gave a decade of service on the Locos committee.

MacLellan had two attempts upon goal early on for Fort, who settled well.

Leyden had one free kick saved and another go just wide.

MacLellan had yet another shot on goal before Willox saw a drive from distance spilled by the keeper.

Lingard had a shot saved then Anderson headed just over for Locos.

Mathieson had to show both pace and judgement to race to the edge of his box and palm away the ball to cut out a dangerous Fort attack.

In swirling winds & driving rain this first half had been a difficult one for all the players but Locos were set to enjoy their half time cuppas as Hunter netted right on the half time whistle with a Dennis Law style back heel.

Quick thinking from the player as he netted for the fourth game in a row since moving up top.

Half Time score: 1-0.

Selfridge replaced Hunter soon after the re-start as Locos went hunting for the goal that would settle things.

McCabe was having another creative and productive afternoon and bagged a brace on 56 and 62 minutes: 3-0.

Between Joe’s goals McLean replaced Souter. Locos dominated possession understandably from this point onwards with Donaldson replacing Charlesworth with 10 minutes left. This was Deano’s Harlaw bow of his second spell at the club.

The visitors gave their all until the final whistle.

Full Time result: 3-0.

Man of the Match, as chosen by the Locos Ladies in hospitality was Joe McCabe.

Focus now moves to the Morrison Motors Aberdeenshire Shield semi-final at Harlaw Park on Wednesday night, kick off 8pm. It’s a Gordon derby that could be a cracker below the Harlaw lights.