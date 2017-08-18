McKay bags three as Colony beat Dufftown

Colony looked to attack from the start in their attempt to get three points, and thought Mackay had scored in the third minute, but he was ruled offside.

Both teams looked to get the ball forward, but the Inverurie side was having the better of play, and in the 18th minute Stuart Mackay finished clinically after a lovely through ball by Conor Strachan.

Two minutes later, the second goal arrived, and this time Mackay was the provider as Jack Strachan scored with a near copy of the opener.

If the away side appeared rattled, it only lasted a minute when Stuart Mackay completed his hat trick from close in following a powerful run and cross by Jack Strachan, and maintained Colony’s three goal lead.

Colony looked for a third and had several unsuccessful efforts.

However, in the 40th minute, they were awarded a free-kick in a central position around 25 yards out, and Kevin Bonarius lashed the ball into the top right of the Dufftown goal. A brilliant strike to make it 3-0 to the away side, and that is how it was at half-time.

The last 30 minutes were played out without any real incident, as Colony were able to thwart Dufftown, who looked far brighter than they had in the first half. Bissett, Dorratt and Craig replaced McGuiness, Lind and Conor Strachan as Colony made sure of the three points.

The second half started like the first with Colony going forward, and in the 49th minute, they were awarded a penalty following a pull on Jack Strachan and a trip on Stuart Mackay.

Mackay stroked in the penalty kick to make it 4-0. Colony seemed to relax after this, and within five minutes, the home side had scored twice.

The first came when a ball bouncing around in the penalty area was despatched from close in, and the second was a result of a mistake by Stuart Grant, who had been having an excellent game up until then.