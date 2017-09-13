Midmill pitches opened to local youth groups

East Garioch councillor Glen Reid announced last week that he has reached agreement with Aberdeenshire Council to open the superb 3G all weather football pitch at Midmill School to local youth sports group.

The school was opened in November 2016, but the brand new pitch has been locked up and unavailable to anyone after the school day finished.

Commenting, councillor Reid said: “Today is a great day for the community with the opening up of this pitch.

“It is one of the reasons that I decided to stand for election in May.

“As a local resident and a member of Kintore Community Council, I had raised this matter repeatedly.

“Since being elected, I have campaigned tirelessly for this facility to be accessed by our children, and it’s great to welcome the footballers of Kintore United 2007s here to the inaugural training night.”

Kintore United, who have boys and girls age group teams from primary one right through to academy years, will have access to train on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, from 6.00 until 10.00 pm initially on a trial basis until the end of the year.

“If the trial is successful, then we will be looking at adding further dates and opening the venue up to school football teams as well.” Said Councillor Reid.

I wish to thank the Aberdeenshire Council officers who listened to the frustrations of the community.

“The local grass pitches can be a nightmare during the winter months and even other times of the year, so this facility now offers the children guaranteed training every week in an excellent environment.”