Nacho signs extension

Inverurie Locos Club Captain Neil McLean has signed a contract extension that will keep the Harlaw Park legend at the club until summer 2018.

Neil joined the club from Elgin City in 2004, making his debut away at Clachnacuddin in August.

McLean, who has racked up over four hundred appearances, has netted in each of his thirteen campaigns in a Locos jersey, totalling seventy six goals.

Upon signing on again at Harlaw Park, Neil said: “I couldn’t be happier.

“It’s wonderful to be playing on for the club and be part of this exciting period, with the arrival of Neil Cooper.

“I’m proud to Captain the side and encourage our clutch of talented youngsters.

“I have to make mention of the pace and professionalism shown by the Board in concluding my extension”.

Locos Manager Neil Cooper commented “Nacho has been a proper leader since I arrived, and is an exemplary role model for his fellow players.

“Clubs at every level need players with Neil’s attitude and determination and I’m pleased we’ve secured this additional season, as he still has lots to offer”