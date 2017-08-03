Opening day loss for Locos

Have your say

Despite a positive pre-season campaign, Inverurie Locos looked well behind the pace against title chasing Formartine United on Saturday.

Locos lost 5-0 to their local rivals with the game effectivley over at half time with the score 3-0.

New signing Archie McPhee opened the scoring for the home side before Scott Ferries made it 2-0 on 20 minutes.

Mark Souter then fouled Scott Barbour just inside the box and McPhee stepped up to score his brace from the spot.

Locos had a mini resurgance at shortly after the break but that small flicker of hope was soon extinguished after 67 minutes when Gauld was shown a straight red for an over the ball challenge in midfield.

McPhee netted his hat-trick and Conor Gethins completed the scoring for Locos who los another mand when Stuart Duff was shown a second yellow card late on.

Speaking after the match, Locos boss Neil Cooper was understandably not pleased.

He said: “We started the game poorly and failed to clear the corner for the first goal.

“A goalkeeping mistake for the second and then we give away a penalty against a very strong Formartine side and we were up against.

“I thought the Neil Gauld tackle was a booking rather than a sending off.

“We worked away in the second half but lost another poor goal and the last one looked offside.

“We need to add to the squad.

“We made players offers in the summer but they chose to go elsewhere but we are looking to bring other players in.

“We missed Neil McLean and Andy Hunter today so we will be stronger when we get them back from suspension.”