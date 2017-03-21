Seven goal thriller at Harlaw Park

Midweek football returned to Harlaw Park to catch up on postponed fixtures and Inverurie Locos faced a Forres Mechanics side sitting above them in a mid-table spot.

Less than a minute on the clock when Forres were stunned as keeper Knight palmed an Andy Hunter header into the path of Joe McCabe who hammered the ball home from close range.

On eight minutes Hunter doubled the lead with a powerful low free kick from outside the box that took a deflection past the Forres keeper.

The pace was frenetic and not surprisingly Forres took only three minutes to pull one back through Soane.

A Dean Donaldson looping header crept under the bar to make it 2-1 and only sixteen minutes gone.

All the locos front men were looking dangerous and McCabe was tripped in the box with a simple clear penalty decision uncontested . Dean Donaldson dispatched a low drive into the keeper’s right hand side.

Locos started the second half brightly and should have added to their lead but as the game wore on Locos looked content to defend their lead.

Keeper Mathieson made a brave dive to his right but Allan’s well struck shot was out of his reach.

Mathieson pulled off several superb saves to keep Inverurie’s two goal margin which looked less convincing as time went on.

With five minutes remaining Soane doubled his tally and suddenly the Locos looked like throwing away two points as Forres threw everything but the home side held on.