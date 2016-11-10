Ten men apiece as Colony Park go down 3-1 to Dyce Juniors

Colony Park Juniors went 3-1 in an exciting and entertaining match in difficult weather conditions against Dyce Juniors.

Dyce were ahead after 4 minutes with a well taken shot from a corner and almost doubled their lead a few seconds later but their striker was adjudged to be offside.

On 10 minutes Colony Park equalised when Steven Craib hit a twenty yard shot into the top left hand corner of the Dyce net.

Three minutes later McKay shot over the bar - Colony were playing well and forced three corners in quick succession but were not able to capitalise from them before Dyce had a header cleared off the line.

The away side were now having the better of the play but the teams remained even at half time.

After the restart Dyce forced a corner in the 53rd minute.

The Colony defence got to the ball but this time they failed to clear the danger completely and with the ball bobbling about in the six yard box Dyce took full advantage and scored from close range to take a 2-1 lead.

Things went from bad to worse for the home side as Calvin Roddie was shown a red card just before the hour mark.

Dyce had an opportunity to add a third a few minutes later but Farquhar made a excellent save to keep Colony in the match.

Strachan and McKay then had efforts at goal but neither could beat the Dyce keeper.

On 75 minutes Dorrat replaced Durno for Colony Park and the big striker almost made an immediate impact but his first touch was blocked for a Colony corner which the Dyce defence cleared.

A couple of minutes later Dorrat again had a chance when he headed just wide of the net.

The ten men were now working hard to level the score forcing a couple of corners which were both cleared by the Dyce defence.

Ross then had a shot saved in 84 minutes.

With a couple of minutes remaining Dyce were also reduced to ten men when their player was shown a second yellow.

This did nothing to affect the Aberdeen team and they added a third goal in the second minute of time added to give Dyce a 3-1 victory.

Colony Park will next face Aberdeen East End away at New Advocates Park in the G A Engineering Cup 2nd Round. Kick Off 2pm.