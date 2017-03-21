Trio of goals for colony

Colony Park Juniors won a hard fought North Region Superleague match against Deveronside at the new Myrus Centre in Macduff, winning the game 3-0.

Deveronside had the first opportunity of the match but shot straight at Colony keeper Stuart Grant, on loan from Huntly, making his debut for the club.

On the 10 minute mark Colony had the ball in the net but it was disallowed with McKay being judged offside.

Deveronside then forced a couple of corners in quick in succession but the Colony defence stood firm to ensure Deveronside were unable to capitalise.

Colony Park took the lead in 23 minutes when Dorrat broke on the wing and crossed superbly finding Stuart MCKAY who headed powerfully into the net. Two minutes later the Deveronside keeper picked up a pass back in his own box.

In 31 minutes Durno had a shot blocked while a couple of minutes later Dorrat headed wide from a Ross cross.

Colony extended their lead after 35 minutes when Liam Morrison made a tremendous break from the halfway line beating two men’s before passing to MCKAY who scored from close range.

Just before the interval the Deveronside keeper brought off an excellent save to deny Mckay a first half hat trick leaving the score 2-0 to the visitors at the interval.

In the second half on 52 minutes, Steven Morrison picked up the ball on the left and placed an excellent cross into the box where Craig Ross headed superbly into the net to give the Inverurie side a three goal lead.

The home team had a shot over the bar on 73 minutes and a minute later had their best chance, to that point of the match, when a header was just wide of the post.

As the match moved towards its conclusion Grant made a tremendous save from a great Deveronside shot. At the other end Graham hit a 25 yard shot just wide of the Deveronside goal.