Four goals makes it four wins in a row for Locos

Inverurie Locos made it four Highland League wins in a row with a 4-0 win over Fort William at Harlaw Park.

Locos have now scored 19 goals and conceded just once as the beat Brora Rangers, Huntly, Strathspey and now Fort William.

The run of form has seen Locos move up to eight in the Highland League table on 15 points, just one point behind five teams above on 16 points and four points off of league leaders Cove Rangers.

The star man for Locos in the win over Fort William was Neil Gauld who netted twice to bring his goal tally up to twelve for the season.

Captain Neil McLean scored from the penalty spot and Jordan Leyden bagged himself a goal to complete the scoring.

Locos are away to Devronvale in the Aberdeenshire Cup on Wednesday night (after the Herald has gone to print) and will be away to Lossiemouth on Saturday.