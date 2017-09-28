Garioch beat Mackie to make it three out of three

Garioch continued their winning start to the season after an excellent display of attacking rugby on Saturday.

It was Mackie though that got off to the better start after capitalising on a Garioch mistake and from the resulting scrum the inside centre found a gap in the Garioch defence to stroll through for a converted try.

The home side rallied back in spectacular fashion.

After strong runs from the forward pack the ball was spread along the backline to Doug Park who coolly out sprinted his opposite number to dot down in the corner.

For the rest of the first half it was all Garioch who piled on the points.

It was Park who got the next latching on to a Nat Johnson pass to score.

Calum Davies was next to get on the scoresheet after bouncing off the Mackie NO.8 he evaded several more tackles to stretch over the try line.

Further scores came from David Cribbes and Douglas Park completed his hat-trick before the half time whistle.

The second half started off in the same manner with the home pack outstanding in disrupting Mackies ball and providing fast ball for the Garioch backs.

Five Minutes into the second half Calum Davies grabbed his second of the afternoon after breaking through the defence from the half way line and evading the last defender. Sean Low added the extras.

Mackie were starting to enjoy some lengthy periods of possession and made their way into the Garioch half but were met with some well-disciplined defence that gave away no points.

Calum Davies was one such hero who chased after the Mackie winger that looked odds on to score.

Davies ran him down from 40 yards and held up the Mackie winger to save a certain try.

It was to be Park’s day though as he scored his fourth of the game from an attack that involved the whole backline.