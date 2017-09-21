Garioch do enough to sail past Shetland

Saturday saw Garioch make the long ferry trip to Shetland looking to maintain their winning start to the season.

Garioch had the chance to open the score midway through the first half with a strong attacking opportunity.

Clean ball from the scrum allowed Anthony Miles to break through the defence but brought down just short.

Shetland were penalised at the breakdown and from the quick tap Steven Dey brushed off Shetland defence to score the try. Euan Moir converted from the tee.

Garioch however couldn’t capitalise and kept letting Shetland back in to the game by giving away penalties at the break down.

Despite giving Shetland possession on many occasions the Garioch defence stood firm and force Shetland into making mistakes.

After one such mistake Garioch put a succession of phases together and were camped on the Shetland try line.

The ball was thrown wide to David Houston who cut past two defenders to score in the corner.

Garioch now playing against the strong wind had to tough out the second half against a big Shetland pack.

Garioch however went on to score the try of the game.

From an attacking lineout in the 22, Alex Mosley gathered the lineout and the ball was passed along the line by Matt Barker and Sean low who found Conor Archer to finished off in the corner.

The referee still wasn’t happy with how Garioch were contesting the breakdown and after several warnings Will French was sent to the sin bin.

This gave Shetland a lift, and against a tiring Garioch pack they rumbled their way up towards the try line.

After some brave defending form Garioch the home side found a gap and burrowed over for a deserved score.

Once Garioch back to 15 players with 15 minutes of play left they were able to keep Shetland out for the remainder of the game.