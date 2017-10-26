Garioch move second with win over Deeside in Banchory

Saturday saw Garioch make the short trip to Banchory to take on Deeside aiming to move up to second place should they win.

Garioch started brightly and with the advantage of a strong wind were looking to use the boot of Euan Moir to play in the Deeside half.

Garioch kept putting themselves in good positions to open the scoring but their indiscipline kept letting Deeside off the hook and able to clear their lines.

The first score did eventually come after good set up play from the forwards a quick tap penalty was taken and David Cribbes crashed over, the following conversion was good by Euan Moir.

This gave Deeside a wake up and for the rest of the half it was a very even game with both sides making countless attacks but both fell victim to the referee who was very strict at the breakdown area.

A missed penalty denied Garioch the chance to extend the lead at half time.

Garioch got out of the blocks the quicker in the second half and were starting to play a more expansive and high tempo game.

After more infringements from Garioch they went quick again and after excellent from Will French he released vice Captain Scott Duncan to score his first ever Garioch try after six years of trying.

There was no looking back from Garioch now and they really took control of the game with phase after phase of pressurising the Deeside defence.

A training ground move straight from a lineout saw David Houston sneak over in the corner for deserved try after all his hard work and leadership skills.

Garioch were temporarily down to 14 men when Sean Low was sent to the sin Bin for an accidental late hit.

Despite the numerical difference it was Garioch that kept adding to the score board and was that man again David Cribbes who rounded off the day with two further tries to complete his third hat-trick of the season and take his tally to 12 so far for the season.

The most pleasing aspect of the games especially for coach Dave Duguid was Garioch’s defence in the final five minutes.

Deeside were parked on the Garioch line desperate for a score but all the works on the training ground payed off and Garioch repelled all Desside had to throw at them.

Man of the match went to David Houston.