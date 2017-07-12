Grassroots Kettlebells success for GKB debutants

Garioch Kettlebells scored another major success on Sunday, July 9.

An incredible 50 Kettlebell lifters descended on Painless Performance Gym, based in Dunfermline, to take part in the first Scottish Grassroots Kettlebell league competition of 2017/18.

With an impressive 22 new lifters in the beginners category taking to the platform for their first experience of Kettlebell Sport competition, Team GKB were well represented by Katie McDonald, Steph Stronach and Greg Stubbs.

In addition, in the midst of a further 28 high quality and more seasoned campaigners were GKB members Alaine Ross, Carol Forbes, FiFi Bowman and Alan Lyon lifting in the Intermediate and Advanced categories.

Katie McDonald, Steph Stronach and Greg Stubbs are regulars at GKB Kettlebell Fitness Sessions held at Logie Durno Village Hall and have been participating in the sport for six months, two years and one year respectively.

They all started training Kettlebell Sport for the Dunfermline competition six weeks ago, supplementing their two Kettlebell fitness sessions a week with a further specific session designed by IKFF Master Trainer Alan Lyon.

Their performance in the competition was outstanding and Alan remarked: “This was probably one of my most satisfying days since GKB formed four years ago.

“From a coaching point of view the medals are a bonus but the compliments we get regarding the quality of our team and their technical and competitive ability makes all the hard work training for these events worthwhile.

“We are really looking forward to our Grassroots event at Logie on August 27.”

Anyone interested in finding out more about Garioch Kettlebells should check the Garioch Kettlebells Facebook page.