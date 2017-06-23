Inaugural Red Run proves to be a scorcher

Sunday proved to be not only spectacular with the weather but also for the inaugural Intellicore Red Run supporting Friends of Anchor.

Fetternear beside Kemnay was bustling with excitement as hundreds of runners took on 10k and 5k races and walkers completing a 5kwalk all within the beautiful Fetternear Estate.

None of which were an easy task in the sweltering heat. A handful of runners also took on the challenge of running both the Station 83 10k and Premier Coaches 5k races which was never going to be an easy job as the temperature soared to 23 degrees providing runners with tough conditions to deal with.

Nevertheless, this did not stop local runners Mark McCluskie and Tammy Wilson (both of Garioch Road Runners) sweeping the board on both races.

Setting the new course records for the 10k both Mark and Tammy then went onto win the 5k races with a comfortable lead in their categories.

Clubmate David Barclay (also of Garioch Road Runners) took 2nd place in the 10k race with Martin Reid (Jog Scotland Kintore) finishing in 3rd place.

It was a good day overall for Jog Scotland Kintore runners as they also found success in the ladies 10k race with Julie Hoyle taking second place and Rachel Patterson claiming 3rd.

Afternoon placings in the 5k race saw Ross Barnes (also Jog Scotland Kintore) finishing in 2nd place and Kieran Buxton taking 3rd.

For the women Julie Hoyle scooped up her double 2nd place of the day and Beth Rendall (Jog Scotland Kintore) finished in 3rd.

Race Directors Wendy Bridger and Michael Howden who are both members of Jog Scotland were pleased to see so many local runners participating in the event.

Wendy said “It was great to see so many familiar faces taking part and there was a fantastic turn out from the local Jog Scotland groups proving that they have some really strong contenders coming through.

“It is just amazing to see and so inspiring for anyone who is thinking about taking up running”.

The day held a real community spirit with all the sponsors being local companies and they were there on the day to support the event.

Barry Booth of Intellicore Ltd who were the main event sponsors took on the 10k race as did Alan Findlater of Premier Coaches and Station 83 who sponsored the races.

The Lawrence of Kemnay 5k family walk saw families coming together and take on the picturesque route in the afternoon all to raise vital funds for Friends of Anchor.

All money made will go towards making Scotland’s cancer and haematology care the very best that it can be.

Michael commentated “we can’t thank our sponsor’s and volunteers enough for giving up their time to help.

“Without them the day wouldn’t have been possible and be as successful as it was and the feedback has been truly remarkable”.

Wendy added: “With such a fantastic day overall we have already had discussions for a return next year with bigger and better event and ,fingers crossed, it will continue for many years to come.”