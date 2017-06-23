It’s a good result for Scotland and a great result for charity

Scotland recently played England in a World Cup Qualifying match which ended in a 2-2 draw.

As soon as the date was announced last year, local businessman Steve Innes thought that it would be a great opportunity to host a fundraising event.

Steve contacted The Spark, a Scottish charity that specialise in supporting young people with education, and counselling in primary, secondary and post school environments.

There are 17 counselling outlets including one in Inverurie.

The sell out event in Candles @ The Legion Inverurie featured Duncan Naysmith addressing the haggis, musicians Graham Geddes and Dave Morrice playing traditional music, and Dons legend, Joe Harper had the audience intrigued with tales of his wonderful footballing career.

Steve Innes compered the event, and conducted the auction and raffle.

The grand sum of £10750 was raised for Childrens Mental Health And Wellbeing.

Emma Cameron, North Region Manager for The Spark commented: “It was a fantastic event and the people of Inverurie were extremely generous, and we would like to thank them, and also, Steve Innes for organising it”.

In the match, Scotland were 1-0 down in the 87th minute at Hampden Park when striker Leigh Griffiths netted two beautiful free kicks in the space of three minutes to put the Scots 2-1 up.

Alas, the famous win was not to be as England equalised in added time to make the final score 2-2.