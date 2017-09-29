IYSF supports table tennis club

Inverurie Youth Sports Foundation (IYSF) was delighted to provide financial support to the Garioch Sports Centre’s new table tennis club.

The support is funding top-level coaching from ex-Scottish champion David Low and has allowed the club to purchase a table tennis robot to enhance club sessions and develop players’ performance.

IYSF welcomes applications from a number of individuals and clubs, including young individuals participating in sport and new clubs in the local area.

For more information please see www.iysf.org.uk.