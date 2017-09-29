IYSF supports table tennis club

Inverurie Youth Sports Foundation (IYSF) was delighted to provide financial support to the Garioch Sports Centre’s new table tennis club.
The support is funding top-level coaching from ex-Scottish champion David Low and has allowed the club to purchase a table tennis robot to enhance club sessions and develop players’ performance.
IYSF welcomes applications from a number of individuals and clubs, including young individuals participating in sport and new clubs in the local area.
For more information please see www.iysf.org.uk.
Almost Done!
Registering with Inverurie Herald means you're ok with our terms and conditions.