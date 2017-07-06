Kintore skater Lauren selected for GB Development squad

Local ice dancer Lauren Tough has been successful for the fourth year in a row in gaining her place within NISA’s Regional Development Squad for Great Britain.

Lauren (12), who lives in Kintore, has been ice skating since the age of six through NISA’s Skate UK programme in Aberdeen, where she trains with her coaches Ann Cronin and Jon Behari.

NISA is the National Ice Skating Association.

Lauren makes regular trips around the UK to train and compete.

Since the start of this year she has competed in various competitions across the country and took part in her very first international competition in Copenhagen, Denmark in April placing third in her category.

Lauren has since qualified for the British Solo Ice Dance Championships where she will be competing for the fourth year, this year within the Basic Novice Ladies Level on Friday, July 14.

Furthermore Lauren has also just been accepted onto the Inverurie Youth Sport Foundation (IYSF) scholarship programme.

This funding has given and will continue to give Lauren a massive support to help her achieve her long term goals within this sport.

Speaking to The Herald about her selection for the Great Britain squad, Lauren said: “I was really happy when I got my letter saying I had been selected.

“The requirements for getting in were really high and it was quite difficult so when I found out I had done enough I was delighted.

“I’ve always wanted to represent Great Britain in this squad and it’s an amazing feeling know all the hard work and time I’ve put in training has paid off.

“One day I hope to make it to the Olympics and this is definitely a step in the right direction.”