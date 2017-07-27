Locos good pre-season form continues

Locos good pre-season form continued last Tuesday night as they managed a clean sheet and three well taken goals against Hall Russell United at Harlaw Park.

The Superleague Juniors side looked a young outfit but they set about Locos in the early stage and a shot from Mackie went wide.

However it wasn’t long before Locos got on the score sheet and a delightful effort.

It was Stuart Duff who won the ball in United’s half and made a darting run through the middle before scooping the ball over two defenders into the box to Andy Hunter who allowed the ball to bounce once before hooking a superb left foot finish past the goal keeper.

Locos doubled their tally on the 24th minute mark when Hunter squared the ball cleverly with the outside of his foot setting up Neil Gauld who curled a low shot into the keepers left hand corner. Further chances were created by both sides but the locos led by two at the interval.

In the second period Locos rang the changes and for periods Hall Russell were taking the game to the Highland League side albeit with not many efforts on goal although Craig Mackie was proving a handful for the defence.

Locos third was a bit fortuitous as a shot from captain Neil Mclean outside the box looked to be going wide but was diverted by a United defender into the path of Michael Selfridge who had the simplest of finishes from seven yards out with just over ten minutes remaining.

A 3-0 victory and a very good run out.

The Locos look forward to a league opener at Pitmedden against Formartine United on Saturday after final friendly of pre-season against Dyce Juniors.