Locos leave Banff with all three points as Leyden and Souter score

Inverurie Locos were 2-0 winners at Princess Royal Park on Saturday against Deveronvale in the Highland League.

The Inverurie side got off to a perfect start when Jordan Leyden opened the scoring in the third minute to give them the lead.

The visitors then doubled their advantage after 25 minutes through Mark Souter and held on to the 2-0 score line until full time to secure all three points.

The result means Locos sit sixth in the table on 22 points after 12 games played.

It also puts them level on points with local rivals Formartine United, who suffered a humbling 4-0 defeat at home to Cove on Saturday, and reigning champions Buckie Thistle, although the Jags have played two games less.

Next up for Neil Cooper’s side will be a visit of the champions Buckie this Saturday on league duty.