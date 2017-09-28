Locos out of cup

Jamie Devlin gave the home side the lead in Edinburgh after 20 minutes before Sean Wringe made it 2-0.
Locos managed to pull a goal back before half time through Martin Laing to make it 2-1 at the break.
The visitors looked like they had earned a replay at Harlaw Park when Kyle Gordon made it 2-2 on the 82nd minute but a fantastic strike from substitute Sammy Nhamburo with just three minute of normal time remaining sent Thistle into the second round where they will play League 2 leaders Stirling Albion at Forthbank.
As for Locos, they will be back to Highland League action this weekend when they travel to Banff to take on Deveronvale.
