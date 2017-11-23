Meldrum Academy awarded gold status

Meldrum Academy hosted a special event to acknowledge being recognised with a national sports award for innovation and achievement in delivering PE and extra-curricular sport.

The Oldmeldrum school received sportscotland’s sought-after gold status School Sports Award from Ian McGregor, the partnership manager at the national agency for sport in Scotland, at a special assembly on Thursday, November 9.

The Gordon Schools in Huntly received the same award on the Wednesday.

Ellon Academy Community Campus has also achieved this prestigious status.

Nine other schools were presented with silver awards and three were honoured with bronze.

Cllr Gillian Owen, Aberdeenshire Council’s Education and Children’s Services Committee chair, said: “I congratulate Meldrum as well as Ellon Academy Community Campus for this excellent achievement. It is also pleasing to see schools in Aberdeenshire being given silver and bronze.”