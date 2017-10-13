Miley has sights set on record

With under 200 days to go until the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, the first athletes to represent Team Scotland have been named in swimming and lawn bowls.

A total of 31 athletes have been confirmed following nominations from Scottish Swimming and Bowls Scotland, with Inverurie’s Hannah Miley selected in the aquatics side.

Both sports were major contributors to Team Scotland’s record medal haul at Glasgow 2014 and among those selected are six defending Commonwealth Games champions, as well as Olympic, World and European medallists, while nine athletes will make their Games debut.

The swimming team contains a mix of youth and experience with 13 of the 21 swimmers having competed for Team Scotland at Glasgow 2014, complemented by a number of young talents making the team for the first time.

Ross Murdoch and Dan Wallace will defend their Commonwealth Games titles down under.

Miley will be aiming to make it three 400m Individual Medley titles in a row, which would be a record for any sport.