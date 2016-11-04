Cycling club keeps wheels turning

Inverurie-based cycling club Team Ecosse Northboats concluded its regular outdoor road training sessions at the weekend with a group ride.

More than 30 club members gathered for the 50km ride which took place in glorious autumn weather on the roads around Bennachie.

Club chairman Pete Lowson said: “Our twice-weekly spring and summer training rides are divided into groups of mixed ability and experience so that there is something for everyone, regardless of their level.

“As this was our final organised road ride of the season, we all rode as one group and everyone very much enjoyed cycling together.

“We’ll certainly be repeating this ride at the start of the new season next year before we begin our weekly programme of rides designed to cater for beginners through to experts.”

TEN’s activities continue over the winter with many members undertaking regular mountain-bike and cyclo-cross sessions, and with everyone invited to take part in weekly turbo-training sessions at Logie Durno hall.

“The turbo sessions are structured and designed initially to build our aerobic base before building power and speed,” Pete said.

“It’s not all about racing or for those wanting to go flat out, it’s suitable for everyone and is great preparation for next year.

“These sessions should go hand-in-hand with a gradually increasing weekend ride distance to prepare members well for forthcoming sportives and events.”

The turbo sessions are held at 8pm on Thursdays at Logie Durno hall, beginning November 3 and The hall is also the venue for the club’s Christmas get-together on November 26.