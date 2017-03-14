Darts legend makes possible last appearance at Garioch Venue

Last Saturday the Venue at Garioch played host to the seventh Garioch Masters Dart Event, and a darting legend making what could be his last appearance at the Aberdeenshire event.

Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor has announced his retirement after the 2018 Worlds Darts Championship, so it could well be his last appear at the Venue.

Organiser Graeme Kennedy once again looked to have secured four top professional dart players but that changed to five players in the week when Adrian Lewis had to withdraw when the PDC required him to play elsewhere, but he was quickly replaced by three times World Champion “ Darth Maple” John Part and a special guest in Terry “The Bull” Jenkins.

These two late comers were added to the Line up of 16 times winner Phil “The Power” Taylor , two times winner Dennis “The Menace “ Priestley and 3 times winner John “Old Stoneface” Lowe .

A crowd of almost 500 were treated to some scintillating darts as the Pros took on 4 local qualifiers in the shape of Gary Bruce , Cammy Mc Ritchie Grant McDonald and Scott Robertson.

It was no surprise that Phil Taylor swept to victory defeating qualifier Cammy Ritchie 4-0 in a best of seven opener, 4-0 against John Lowe in the semi final and 4-0 against Terry Jenkins in the final.

Organiser Graeme Kennedy said “ I want to thank the players and the fans for a great night of quality darts in a fantastic atmosphere.”