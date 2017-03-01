Entries open for DF League

Entries are now open for the DF Communications Business Golf League which tees off in April.

The competition provides North-east firms with the opportunity to network with others from a variety of business sectors.

In addition, companies will raise funds for this year’s chosen charity - Scottish Network for Arthritis in Children (SNAC) as chosen by the 2016 league winners, Santander.

This year all teams are expected to take part in a launch event at one course, with the rest of the fixtures being played at ‘home’ courses throughout the summer.

The Business Golf League is played in a fourball format with teams split into groups. The winners and runners-up from each division then qualify for the finals day held at a course yet to be announced.

Teams of between two and four named players can enter the league at a cost of £219 plus VAT.

For more info or to enter call 01224 588844.