‘Fit for Girls’ arrives in Aberdeenshire

A group of S1-S5 girls from Inverurie Academy is embarking on a new fitness programme as part of a national drive to get schoolgirls more active.

From early November, under the guidance of two teachers and with the support of Active Schools, the pupils have been taking part in a range of activities which included a session on Aberdeenshire Council’s mobile climbing wall, Body Zorbing and a four-week block of gymnastics as part of the Fit for Girls programme.

They will end with a seasonal Christmas Walk around Inverurie.

With planning underway for 2017 it is hoped that running, hillwalking and golf will feature as the programme moves through the school year.

Active Schools Lead Coordinator for Central Aberdeenshire, Malcolm Grant, said: “The new programme aims to provide the girls with a diverse range of fitness-related activities, including ones they may not have tried before.

“By focusing on having the majority of activities in and directly linked to Inverurie we hope that we’ll see the girls engaging with local sports clubs in the future

“Inverurie Golf Club are already involved in discussions to assist with the programme in 2017 as part of their long-term aim to increase female membership.”

The Fit for Girls programme involves Youth Sport Trust (YST) trainers providing training for teachers and Active Schools Coordinators so that specially-tailored activities can be developed for girls both in school and outside the curriculum.

Successful pilot schemes, supported by funding from the Big Lottery Fund and YST expertise, have already been run in numerous schools with research showing that average participation rates increased from 18% to 26% in three-quarters of the schools involved.