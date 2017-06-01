Funding for Fit For Girls

Inverurie Academy’s Fit For Girls group has successfully secured local funding to progress the development of Girls Cycling.

New sessions are due to take place during May and June involving Aberdeenshire Council’s portable cycle track and coaching from Ythan CC.

With the support of Active Schools, the Fit For Girls group, which is currently numbered at 35 girls between S1 and S6, has secured funding of £300 from the Garioch and North Marr Community Safety Group to assist with the provision of cycling sessions group at Inverurie Academy, with the girls due to receive five weeks of cycling inputs from Sustrans and a local cycling coach from Ythan Cycling Club.

Part of the sessions will involve the girls taking on the portable cycle track that forms part of Active Communities Event Attractions before receiving inputs on safe cycling and the opportunities to cycle to school.

Garioch and North Marr Community Safety Group representative Gary Tolometti said: “The Garioch and North Marr Community Safety Group holds road safety and the safety of young people at the heart the proactive work we do so we are extremely pleased to be supporting the provision of cycling sessions to the Fit For Girls group at Inverurie Academy.

“We hope that further benefits stem from these initial sessions and that the girls grow in confidence and enjoy cycling around Inverurie and beyond.”

Phil Thornley has been working with girls from Kellands Primary already and they will be combining with the Fit For Girls group during the sessions.