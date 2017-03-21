Garioch girls have a glittering competition

Garioch Gymnastics Club’s Glitter Girls took part in the North of Scotland Floor and Vault competition and won an impressive 35 medals between them.

In the 8/9 Beginner category Isabella Peacock won bronze overall and gold vault; Kaycee Massie won gold vault, and Clara Paris won silver floor.

In the 8/9 Intermediate category Emily Killicoat won bronze overall and floor, and Eva Florentsdottir won bronze vault.

In the 10//11 Intermediate, Thelma Florentsdottir won gold overall, gold floor and bronze vault; Anna Mackay won silver overall, floor and vault.